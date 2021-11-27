Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 293,147 Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 293,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Alto Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,919,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,234,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,799,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $214,000 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alto Ingredients Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

