Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,479 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.67% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 45,286 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 125,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 73,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

VMD stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $208.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMD shares. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

