Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,214 Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,214 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.33% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 102,663 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $9.04 on Friday. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $337.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOLT. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

