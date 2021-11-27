Northern Trust Corp Takes $2 Million Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,427,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Ur-Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,911,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,278,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 1,359,729 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas H. Parker sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $244,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 141,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $272,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,431 shares of company stock valued at $800,122. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.46. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URG. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ur-Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.