Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.64% of Howard Bancorp worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,676,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $22.62.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

