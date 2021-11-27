Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,168 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.60% of Northwest Pipe worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 9.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 361,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 33.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 71.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 394.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $72,350 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

