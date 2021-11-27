Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Down 93.5% in November

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the October 31st total of 1,095,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NWARF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,104. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Get Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA alerts:

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It operates through the following business areas: People and Services, Aircraft Operations, Assets and Financing, and Other Business Areas. The People and Services business area includes crew, airline and crew support, and administrative functions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.