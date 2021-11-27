Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $3,657,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,382,000 after buying an additional 361,520 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 783,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 692,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 318,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.06 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

