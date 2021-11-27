Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Nouveau Monde Graphite posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nouveau Monde Graphite at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMG stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 221,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $21.90.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

