NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stake Lessened by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 68.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 240.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, VP Christopher Moser purchased 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.