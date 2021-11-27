NuCypher (NU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.65 Billion

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $678.23 million and $1.65 billion worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.11 or 0.00233150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00088484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,348,939,790 coins and its circulating supply is 695,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.