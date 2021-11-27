Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,625 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 62.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 118,249 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 102.4% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 416,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 210,768 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 172,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 1,215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,010,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,981 over the last three months. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $693.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. On average, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

