Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,450 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Sierra Bancorp worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $395.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.