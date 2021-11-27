Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the October 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of JQC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 339,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,992. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
