NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 291.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $315.03 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $785.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

