Nyerium (NYEX) Hits Market Cap of $18,874.50

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyerium has a total market cap of $18,874.50 and $27.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nyerium has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,755.68 or 1.00305042 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 119.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 39,454,264 coins and its circulating supply is 34,569,636 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

