O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.78.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,805,000 after buying an additional 6,051,501 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,910 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,696,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 637,795 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
