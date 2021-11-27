Ocean Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $723.54 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002157 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 30.7% against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $723.54 million and $360.37 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00044550 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00234497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00088575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012358 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

OCEAN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

