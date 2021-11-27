OctoFi (OCTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $36,831.00

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $36,831.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for $6.14 or 0.00011332 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00043631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00231430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.