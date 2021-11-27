Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Head-To-Head Survey

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ocugen has a beta of 4.5, suggesting that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ocugen and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -65.27% -59.14% Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -98.09% -68.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ocugen and Pluristem Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40 Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ocugen presently has a consensus target price of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of 22.48%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 240.77%. Given Pluristem Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pluristem Therapeutics is more favorable than Ocugen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocugen and Pluristem Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $42.62 million 30.14 -$21.82 million N/A N/A Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 4,317.45 -$49.87 million N/A N/A

Ocugen has higher revenue and earnings than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Summary

Ocugen beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

