Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce $14.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.47 million to $15.30 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $7.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year sales of $45.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.68 million to $46.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.07 million, with estimates ranging from $71.89 million to $115.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCUL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 299,848 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 376.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.85. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.