Oddz (ODDZ) Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $15.54 million and $465,688.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00064401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00076722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00103488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.98 or 0.07414638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,242.02 or 1.00170999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

