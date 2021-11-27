Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Down 86.8% in November

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the October 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ODYY stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,479. Odyssey Group International has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

About Odyssey Group International

Odyssey Group International, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.

