Oikos Hits Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 27th. Oikos has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $11,193.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oikos has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One Oikos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00078556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00103015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.64 or 0.07467477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.58 or 1.00257281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

