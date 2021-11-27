OIN Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $254,866.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $10.23 million and $254,866.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.57 or 0.00233083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00088656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.