OLO (NYSE:OLO) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Financial Comparison

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and OLO (NYSE:OLO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Liquidity Services and OLO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 OLO 0 1 6 0 2.86

Liquidity Services currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.32%. OLO has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.97%. Given OLO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liquidity Services and OLO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $205.94 million 4.32 -$3.77 million $0.68 36.88 OLO $98.42 million 38.81 $3.06 million N/A N/A

OLO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liquidity Services.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 9.72% 26.49% 13.91% OLO -30.84% -2.48% -2.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats OLO on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government. The CAG segment offers full-service solutions to sellers and it consists of marketplaces that enable federal government agencies as well as commercial businesses to sell surplus, salvage, and scrap assets. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. The Machinio segment involves in the global online platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing and agriculture sectors. The company was founded by William P. Angrick III, Jaime Mateus-Tique and Benjamin Ronald Brown in November 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

