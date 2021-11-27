OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $8.01 or 0.00014690 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $328.19 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.37 or 0.00231767 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001114 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000145 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.