OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in OMRON by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of OMRON by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OMRON by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,876,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares during the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

OMRNY stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,792. OMRON has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $107.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.44.

About OMRON

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

