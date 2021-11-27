One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce $17.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $13.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $61.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $61.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $68.35 million, with estimates ranging from $68.00 million to $68.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

OSS stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.24 million, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.98. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,776 shares of company stock valued at $245,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

