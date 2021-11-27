Ontology Hits Market Cap of $931.49 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001933 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $931.49 million and $233.29 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.00210870 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00035758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.51 or 0.00791176 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00073499 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

