Open Governance Token Hits Market Cap of $634,994.21 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $634,994.21 and $107,123.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00233283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00088513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

