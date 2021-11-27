OpenOcean Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.38 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $65.58 million and $3.38 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00078300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00103348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.12 or 0.07439393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.09 or 0.99977565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.