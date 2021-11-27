Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Option Care Health worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $25.62 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

