Orient Walt Price Tops $0.0178 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 8% against the dollar. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $47,190.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00079253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00105224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.58 or 0.07480811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,917.74 or 0.99823015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

