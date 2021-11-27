OriginTrail (TRAC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.63 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a market cap of $571.50 million and approximately $6.63 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00002853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00233239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00088014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 363,853,921 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

