OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
OSIS opened at $91.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.70. OSI Systems has a one year low of $87.49 and a one year high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.
In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $770,634.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,603.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,589 shares of company stock worth $7,648,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after buying an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
