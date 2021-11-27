OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

OSIS opened at $91.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.70. OSI Systems has a one year low of $87.49 and a one year high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,881. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $770,634.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,603.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,589 shares of company stock worth $7,648,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after buying an additional 48,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

