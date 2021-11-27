Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBTC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 43,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,806. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $60.58.

