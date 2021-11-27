Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Overstock.com worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSTK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 390.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

