PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion

Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce $5.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.68 billion and the lowest is $5.22 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $20.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $21.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.10 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,911,000 after buying an additional 622,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,109,000 after buying an additional 170,657 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,321,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,655,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

