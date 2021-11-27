Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Update

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pacific Green Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. 1,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,491. Pacific Green Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

