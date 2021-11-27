Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $1,798,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 67,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 107,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $156.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average of $143.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.