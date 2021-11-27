PAID Network Price Tops $0.88 on Top Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001598 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $73.05 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00079253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00105224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.58 or 0.07480811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,917.74 or 0.99823015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.