Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $576.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $533.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $289.77 and a 1 year high of $559.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $502.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.06.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,870 shares of company stock worth $28,176,363 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,327 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 60,723 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,086,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $176,464,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

