Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.66

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 18.24 ($0.24). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.58 ($0.23), with a volume of 4,589,510 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.66. The company has a market capitalization of £339.00 million and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.32%. This is an increase from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other Pan African Resources news, insider Deon Louw purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £752,400 ($983,015.42).

Pan African Resources Company Profile (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

