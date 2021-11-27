Pangolin (PNG) Price Hits $1.64 on Major Exchanges

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $1.64 or 0.00003020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $106.09 million and $3.87 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00064401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00076722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00103488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.98 or 0.07414638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,242.02 or 1.00170999 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,870,943 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

