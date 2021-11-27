Parachute Hits 24 Hour Volume of $201,042.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Parachute has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $201,042.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parachute has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 114.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,685,936 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

