Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 12,668 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Globant worth $13,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Globant by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,003,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in Globant by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Globant by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Globant by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $256.84 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $173.34 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 124.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

