Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 14,446 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.36% of Commvault Systems worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,182,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,612,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 96,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. William Blair downgraded Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

CVLT stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.41 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.82.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

