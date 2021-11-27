Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 19,034 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,147 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 1.14% of OFG Bancorp worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after buying an additional 325,805 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 28,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.40.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.