Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 932 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of ICU Medical worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in ICU Medical by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in ICU Medical by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock opened at $232.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.50. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.79 and a 200-day moving average of $214.41.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

